Former Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson Booking Producer Files Charges Against FOX News After She Leaves Company

Former FOX News booking producer filed lawsuits against the channel on Monday after the left the company. Abby Grossberg was a booking producer at the channel for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson.
On Monday Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.
Grossberg started with the company in 2019 – not that long ago.
Sounds like another BS lawsuit.
What the fake news media is not telling you: FOX News found in discovery that even Dominion’s top executives, including Eric Coomer, expressed serious concerns about the security of its machines.
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
CBS News reported:
A Fox News producer who worked for hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson filed a pair of lawsuits against the network Monday, alleging its legal team “coerced” her into giving misleading testimony in the ongoing defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems and accusing the company of fostering a “toxic” work environment.
Abby Grossberg, who joined Fox in 2019 as a senior booking producer on Bartiromo’s Sunday morning show and eventually became head of booking on Carlson’s primetime program, claimed that Fox’s lawyers “coerced, intimidated, and misinformed” her while they were preparing her for deposition testimony in the $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion against Fox News.
Before joining the network, Grossberg worked for several other news outlets, including CBS News.
In one complaint filed in federal district court in New York, Grossberg alleges that Fox’s legal team indicated she should respond with a generic “I do not recall” to as many questions as possible during a September 2022 deposition, which she claimed was an effort to shift responsibility for the alleged defamation against Dominion onto her and Bartiromo “rather than the mostly male higher ups at Fox News who endorsed the repeated coverage of the lies against the Dominion.”
Dominion has accused Fox News executives and its hosts of knowingly airing false claims about the company after the 2020 presidential election in an effort to boost its ratings. Revelations from Dominion’s ongoing dispute with Fox News and the claims in Grossberg’s lawsuits further have shed light on what was taking place behind the scenes after the presidential contest and the atmosphere surrounding the network’s most popular hosts.