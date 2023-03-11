Judge Seals Dozens of Warrants For Over 60 Companies in Bryan Kohberger Quadruple Murder Case – Here’s the List



Accused killer Bryan Kohberger enters Idaho courtroom

A judge sealed dozens of warrants for more than 60 companies in the Bryan Kohberger quadruple murder case.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho on November 13.



Murder victims from left: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen

The documents, which will remain sealed and redacted, “contain highly intimate facts or statements … which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person,” and the “documents contain facts or statements that might threaten the safety of or endanger the life or safety of individuals.” – Fox News reported.

Here’s the list:

Amazon

American Express

Apple

Three warrants to AT&T

Bank of America

Banner Bank in Spokane, Washington

Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.)

Blue Ridge Knives in Marion, Virginia

Charter Communications

Coeur d’Alene Police Department Forensic Lab

Discover Bank

Ebay

Elan Financial Services

Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Department of Labor

Numerica Credit Union

Potlatch No 1 Financial Credit Union

Umpqua Bank

Wells Fargo

Verizon Wireless

Washington State University

DoorDash

Cloud networking company Extreme Networks

Google

Inland Cellular

KA-BAR Knives

Match Group LLC, which owns 45 dating sites like Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyOfFish and OurTime

Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company

Moscow Police Department Forensic Lab

Paypal/Venmo

Reddit

SnapChat owner Snap Inc.

Umpqua Bank

UPS

Two warrants to Verizon Wireless

Wal-Mart

Yahoo

Yik Yak

Pennsylvania unsealed search warrants that revealed a number of items seized by law enforcement from Bryan Kohberger’s parents’ home during a December 30 raid.

Authorities seized black gloves, a Glock, a knife (possibly the murder weapon?), black face masks, ‘green leafy substance’ in a plastic bag and other items (photo of list below).

Another peculiar item seized was a “book with underlining on page 118.”



courtesy of Fox News

Police also seized parts of Bryan Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra.

Tire irons, a shovel, floor mats, a door panel, seats and seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, brake pedal, gas pedal, a band-aid and other items were seized from the vehicle.

The FBI seized a number of items from Kohberger’s parents’ home, including four medical style gloves, a pair of black Under Armour socks and size 13 black and white Nike sneakers.

According to the court documents, Kohberger’s DNA was found on a tan leather knife sheath left behind on Maddie Mogen’s bed on the 3rd floor at the King Road Residence.

“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” Idaho police officer Brett Payne wrote in the 19-page affidavit. “The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

According to People, Kohberger had “more than one picture” of one of the female victims stored on his phone.

Kohberger also reportedly messaged one of the female victims on Instagram two weeks before the murders.

Kohberger could face a firing squad if convicted since a GOP state lawmaker introduced a new bill that would bring back the method of legal execution.

Click here to read the probable cause affidavit and read through and analysis.

Click here to read the unsealed search warrant on Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman, Washington apartment.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26 at 9 am.