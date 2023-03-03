New Documents in Idaho Quadruple Murder Case Released: Knife, Black Gloves, Masks, Glock Seized



Accused killer Bryan Kohberger

Pennsylvania unsealed another search warrant one day after a warrant revealed a number of items seized by law enforcement from Bryan Kohberger’s parents’ home during a December 30 raid.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho on November 13.



Murder victims from left: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen

Authorities seized black gloves, a Glock, a knife (possibly the murder weapon?), black face masks, ‘green leafy substance’ in a plastic bag and other items (photo of list below).

Another peculiar item seized was a “book with underlining on page 118.”



courtesy of Fox News

Police also seized parts of Bryan Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra.

Tire irons, a shovel, floor mats, a door panel, seats and seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, brake pedal, gas pedal, a band-aid and other items were seized from the vehicle.

The FBI seized a number of items from Kohberger’s parents’ home, including four medical style gloves and a pair of black Under Armour socks.

One item however has the legal eagles talking – a pair of size 13 black and white Nike sneakers.

A men’s size 13 shoe is uncommon.

It was previously revealed in the probable cause affidavit that police found a “latent shoe print” in blood at the crime scene.

According to the court documents, Kohberger’s DNA was found on a tan leather knife sheath left behind on Maddie Mogen’s bed on the 3rd floor at the King Road Residence.

“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” Idaho police officer Brett Payne wrote in the 19-page affidavit. “The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

According to People, Kohberger had “more than one picture” of one of the female victims stored on his phone.

Kohberger also reportedly messaged one of the female victims on Instagram two weeks before the murders.

Police also executed a search warrant at Kohberger’s Pullman, WA apartment which was located approximately 10 miles from the crime scene.

Police found one nitrite type glove, 13 possible hair strands (one possible animal hair strand), 1 collection of dark red spot (possible blood), 2 cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain (possible blood) among other pieces of evidence.

Kohberger could face a firing squad if convicted since a GOP state lawmaker introduced a new bill that would bring back the method of legal execution.

Click here to read the probable cause affidavit and read through and analysis.

Click here to read the unsealed search warrant on Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman, Washington apartment.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26 at 9 am.