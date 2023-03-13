Here We Go… First Republic Bank Plunges 66% in Pre-Market – Western Alliance Bank Down 62% – Customers Line Up in California!

Customers line up at First National Bank on Sunday

Here we go.
First Republic Bank is down 66% this morning before Monday’s open.

The Western Alliance Bancorporation is down 62%

On Sunday First Republic Bank announced a strengthening and diversification of their liquidity position.
Then the bank fell 66% overnight.

Bank customers were lined up in California on Sunday!

But don’t worry. Joe Biden is going to stumble through a speech at 9 AM ET to calm the financial sector.

