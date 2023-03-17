Joe Biden Says He’s ‘Really Not Irish’ Because He Doesn’t Have Relatives in Jail (VIDEO)

by

This guy…

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon.

Biden cracked some jokes about being Irish.

“I’ve been to Ireland many times, but not to actually look up, to find my actual family members and there are so many, and they actually weren’t in jail,” Biden, a lifelong grifter and criminal said to laughs.

“I’m the only Irishman you ever met, though, that’s never had a drink, so I’m okay. I’m really not Irish,” Biden said.

WATCH:

The Biden crime family is currently under investigation by House Republicans.

The Biden family received $1 million after an associate received $3 million from China.

The shocking news was released on Thursday from the House Oversight Committee.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 