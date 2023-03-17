Joe Biden Says He’s ‘Really Not Irish’ Because He Doesn’t Have Relatives in Jail (VIDEO)

This guy…

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon.

Biden cracked some jokes about being Irish.

“I’ve been to Ireland many times, but not to actually look up, to find my actual family members and there are so many, and they actually weren’t in jail,” Biden, a lifelong grifter and criminal said to laughs.

“I’m the only Irishman you ever met, though, that’s never had a drink, so I’m okay. I’m really not Irish,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ‘I’m really not Irish because I’m sober…and I don’t have any relatives in jail…’ -Joe Biden at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon pic.twitter.com/v9gI8xYylo — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) March 17, 2023

The Biden crime family is currently under investigation by House Republicans.

The Biden family received $1 million after an associate received $3 million from China.

The shocking news was released on Thursday from the House Oversight Committee.