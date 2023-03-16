ALL IN THE FAMILY: House Oversight Shows Daughter-in-Law Hallie Biden Got China Cash in 2017 While Sleeping with Her Dead Husband’s Brother Hunter

Documents released by the House Oversight Committee revealed Hallie Biden, widow of Beau Biden, got in on the China cash the family was making.

BREAKING: @GOPoversight releases bank records showing that Biden family associate Rob Walker, used his company to transfer money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and a fourth “unknown Biden.” pic.twitter.com/Bu6bFCs8IR — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

The New York Post reported:

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed Thursday that subpoenaed bank records indicate President Biden’s daughter-in-law Hallie was the previously unknown family recipient of Chinese cash in 2017, The Post can exclusively reveal. President Biden, who allegedly was the “big guy” mentioned in communications about the same Chinese venture, dined at Hallie Biden’s residence last Friday during his regular weekend trip home to Delaware. It’s unclear if they discussed the looming bombshell, which Comer (R-Ky.) publicly teased Monday night on Fox News’ “Hannity.” The records show Hallie Biden received $35,000 over two transfers in 2017 from Biden family associate John “Rob” Walker after he received $3 million on March 1, 2017, from the Chinese State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy. The first transfer to Hallie from Robinson Walker LLC was for $25,000 on March 20 of that year, Comer wrote in a Thursday morning memo to committee members.

In 2017 Hallie Biden opened up about her romance with Hunter Biden.

Now we know she was getting paid by the family at that same time.

According to The independent — The younger son of the president, 51-year-old Hunter, who has had his fair share of controversy revolving around his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, entered into a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden in 2017, two years after Beau, his war veteran elder brother, died of brain cancer.

