Jan 6th Song Featuring Trump Soars To #1 On iTunes

Donald Trump was featured in a song by the J6 Prison Choir called “Justice For All.”

It soared to the top of iTunes.

Trump shared this image on Truth Social and thanked those for supporting the project.

Proceeds go to the January 6 political prisoners and their families.

The J6 Prisoner Choir is made up of people incarcerated for their involvement on Jan 6th.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

Every night for over 750 days, the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 PM from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial. Kash Patel released "Justice for All" on Friday. The music video includes the prisoners singing the National Anthem with President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The recording was done at Mar-A-Lago.

Newsmax reported:

One source told Forbes that money raised from the song, which is on sale for $1.29 on iTunes, will go to the families of imprisoned Jan. 6 defendants. The tune was recorded several weeks ago at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida, the source further claimed, with the Jan. 6 defendant portion reportedly recorded through a jailhouse phone. Conservative commentator Ed Henry and Trump-era White House official Kash Patel are reportedly involved in the project. The funds are slated to go into a group run by Henry.

Here is the song:

You can stream the song through multiple music services by clicking here.

