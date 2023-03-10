BREAKING: President Donald Trump and DC Gulag Political Prisoners Release “Justice for All” – RIVETING VIDEO that Will BRING YOU TO TEARS! – Download Now!

Kash Patel released this video on Friday morning exclusively on The War Room.

Every night for over 750 days, the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 PM from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial.

Kash Patel released “Justice for All” on Friday. The music video includes the prisoners singing the National Anthem with President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Proceeds go to the January 6 political prisoners and their families.

From J6PrisonChoir.com: J6 Prison Choir consists of individuals who have been incarcerated as a result of their involvement in the January 6, 2021 protest for election integrity after President Donald J. Trump stated “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”. The J6PC continues to make their voices heard through the power of music and sings “The Star Spangled Banner” every evening before bed.