IT’S REAL BAD – Western Country Central Banks Over the Weekend Organize to Provide Daily Liquidity of Dollars In the Event of a WORLD-WIDE BANK COLLAPSE

We were warned. The collapse is real and now the world’s top central banks joined together to come up with a strategy to deal with banks collapsing.

This is not good. Last night it was reported that the top central banks in the Western world have joined together to provide a means of protection against a collapse in the banking system.

The Federal Reserve posted this last night (on a Sunday):

Coordinated central bank action to enhance the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank are today announcing a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements. To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily. These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023, and will continue at least through the end of April. The network of swap lines among these central banks is a set of available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses. For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955

This does not come to a surprise to TGP readers. We have been warning about banking segment issues. Just this weekend we shared on the dire situation the banking systems around the world are in.

This is all on Biden as well. We must not forget that.