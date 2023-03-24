“It’s Possible the FBI Has Been Working with Hunter Biden” – Tucker Carlson Discusses FBI Mole Named “One-Eye” (VIDEO)

The reason that the FBI has done nothing with the multiple crimes found on the Hunter Biden laptop may be because Hunter has a mole in the FBI. The FBI has had the laptop since 2019 and has not pursued any of the crimes revealed on the computer.

An FBI mole named “one-eye” may be protecting Hunter Biden and the Biden family from being indicted for the many crimes found on the Hunter Biden laptop.

The New York Post reports:

Hunter Biden had an FBI mole named “One-Eye” who tipped off his Chinese business partners that they were under investigation, according to an Israeli energy expert arrested in Cyprus last month on gunrunning charges. The House Oversight Committee is investigating the explosive claims by Dr. Gal Luft, a former Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing, who says he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden family and FBI corruption — details he told the Department of Justice in 2019, which he says it ignored. Luft, 56, first made the claims on Feb. 18 on Twitter, after being detained at a Cyprus airport as he prepared to board a plane to Israel. “I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S. The U.S., claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. “DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden.

Tucker spoke with Miranda Devine about this last night on his show on FOX.

Dr. Luft shared some shocking information on Hunter through this attorney:

Through his American lawyer, Robert Henoch, Luft said he tried four years ago to inform the DOJ that Chinese state-controlled energy company CEFC had paid $100,000 a month to President Biden’s son Hunter and $65,000 to Joe’s brother Jim, in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world. Luft learned about the scheme through his own relationship with Hunter’s Chinese business partners, Patrick Ho and Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC…

“One-Eye” told Ye that the Southern District of New York was investigating him and/or Ho in late 2017, and that “an Asian, an African, and a Jewish guy” were named on a sealed indictment, says Henoch.Soon after that tipoff, Ye offered Hunter $1 million to be his “private counsel” and flew to China, leaving his wife, daughter, son, mother, and nanny in his $50 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West.He was detained in Shanghai three months later and disappeared.“DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden,” Luft said. Before he left New York, Ye told Ho that the coast was clear for him to come back to the US. On Nov. 18, 2017, Ho flew into JFK Airport, where he was arrested by FBI agents on bribery and money laundering charges.“Ho was the patsy … the fall guy,” says Henoch. Ho was convicted in December 2018, without calling a single witness, served three years in jail, and was deported. Prosecutors placed the spotlight in his case on China’s use of foreign bribery to win contracts for its Belt and Road Initiative.

The Gateway Pundit was the first to report on Hunter’s relationship with Patrick Ho. Hunter made a million dollars for connecting Ho with an attorney who virtually got him off scot-free.

We also know that at least one FBI agent was recently arrested for working for the Russians while working on false accusations that President Trump was working for Russians.

None of this explains why Hunter Biden and the Biden family are not behind bars for life. The criminal actions that we know of are enough to prove many crimes.

It’s not just one actor, the entire FBI is protecting the Bidens from being indicted for treason.