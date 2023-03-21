“It Felt Like a Jeb Bush sort of Scott Walker Cheap Shot” – Pete Hegseth ON FIRE: Blasts Ron DeSantis Over His Swipe Against Trump (VIDEO)

FOX and Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth joined Judge Jeanine Pirro on Hannity on Monday night. This was after Governor Ron DeSantis finally came out and commented on the Democrats’ latest political assault on President Trump.

New York City DA Alvin Bragg announced last week that he is going to abuse the justice system and file charges against his political opponent Donald Trump. If you thought this only happened in banana republics you would be wrong… It appears that is where we are heading under Joe Biden!

Pete Hegseth blasted Governor DeSantis for his clearly planned swipe at President Trump on his payment to a porn star.

Pete Hegseth: That’s where you mentioned Ron DeSantis. He’s totally right. This is a Soros-based prosecution. But I was actually disappointed in Ron DeSantis today. He talked about the political persecution, but he started with a too-cute-by-half political jab at Trump by saying, “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star.” And the donors kind of chuckled. In some ways it felt sanctimonious. It felt like a Jeb Bush sort of Scott Walker cheap shot. I don’t think that’s going to work. This is a closed-ranks behind a former president who fought for America First and as a selective political persecution from a DA funded by Soros. So you can acknowledge that, but don’t take cheap shots. And I like Ron DeSantis. I like him a lot. We’re in a political season, I get it. But this is a moment to stand firmly behind Donald Trump and say in a full-throated nature, this is political persecution. And the irony of it and maybe Democrats want Trump to be the nominee, I don’t know.

But the irony of it is they’re making likely he will be because of this political persecution. If you’re a Republican right now, back Trump on this.