DeSantis Finally Breaks Silence On Possible Trump Indictment, Takes Jab At Trump While Doing So

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Governor Ron DeSantis has refrained from speaking about Trump being possibly arrested on Tuesday.

DeSantis’s silence even earned him the nickname DeSilence from some on social media.

The Governor of Florida has finally broken his silence and in a press conference on Monday morning, weighing in on Trump’s possible indictment.

A reporter asked DeSantis if he would have any role in extraditing Trump to New York if Trump is indicted.

DeSantis replied, “I’ve seen rumors swirl but I have to see any facts as of yet so I don’t know what will happen.”

He would continue “I do know this though, the Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros funded prosecutor, so he like other Soros funded prosecutors they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda.”

DeSantis highlighted that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has turned 50% of felonies into misdemeanors while serving in office.

DeSantis then took a jab at Trump and saying, “Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair.”

WATCH:

DeSantis on likely Trump indictment: "Look, I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair." pic.twitter.com/5hOJi78aKU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 20, 2023

After taking the jab at Trump, DeSantis would conclude by saying DA Alvin Bragg’s actions are fundamentally wrong.

Users on the internet didn’t appreciate DeSantis’s subtle jab towards Trump and took to Twitter.

LOOK:

So crazed leftwing prosecutors in NYC are weaponizing the law to target President Trump and after a weekend of silence (where he was prob poll testing what to say) the DeSantis response is to join the libs in attacking Trump? Embarrassing. https://t.co/4xpPwz9ilf — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) March 20, 2023

And there goes his 2024 campaign.. — Molsie (@MolsonTheWeimer) March 20, 2023

DeSantis also notably refused to mention Trump’s name throughout his answer.