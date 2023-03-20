Is Hillary Lackey and Michael Cohen’s Attorney Lanny Davis the Secret Witness in the Junk NY DA Case Against Trump? if So, He Previously Claimed Cohen Has No Evidence Trump Directed Him to Pay Stormy Daniels



Michael Cohen with Lanny Davis behind him at Congressional Hearing

It was just reported that President Trump may be arrested on Tuesday based on corrupt Soros-backed DA in New York, Alvin Bragg. Then over the next 24 hours this weekend, the narrative changed and it was reported that President Trump might NOT be arrested on Tuesday.

PJMedia reported:

But now it turns out that the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has Trump in its sights, just may be stepping back from the brink: Business Insider reported Saturday night that Trump’s indictment is “on hold” until one more witness testifies Monday afternoon. That’s about all that has come to light, as the relevant authorities are being quite closemouthed about this whole thing. Insider says that “a source with knowledge of the investigation” told them on Saturday night “there is one more witness.” The indictment is apparently not a certainty until this witness testifies.

The witness who is supposed to speak in front of the committee is to come before the committee tomorrow. President Trump shared that the individual is a “highly respected attorney who once represented Michael Cohen”. He’s supposed to present something conclusive.

JUST REPORTED THAT THE MOST IMPORTANT WITNESS TO GO BEFORE THE NEW YORK CITY GRAND JURY, A HIGHLY RESPECTED LAWYER WHO ONCE REPRESENTED CONVICTED FELON, JAILBIRD, AND SERIAL FAKE STORYTELLER AND LIAR, MICHAEL COHEN, WILL BE DOING SO TOMORROW AFTERNOON. THE INFORMATION HE WILL PRESENT WILL SUPPOSEDLY BE CONCLUSIVE AND IRREFUTABLE! WITCH HUNT!!!

Business Insider reported that the attorney being brought before the Grand Jury is is Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello.

Another attorney who represented Michael Cohen was Lanny Davis. He’s a friend of the Clintons.

Davis represented Cohen in 2018. He noted at the time that he was himself a registered foreign agent for a Russian oligarch wanted by the US government and linked to Putin. (Note that President Trump was virtually the only politician in D.C. not connected to Russia.).

Davis himself previously said that Michael Cohen had no evidence that candidate Trump directed him to pay Stormy Daniels.

If Lanny Davis is the secret witness in the Alvin Bragg garbage case against President Trump then he already said publicly he had no evidence that Trump directed him to pay Stormy Daniels.