“If the Democratic Party is Allowed to Crush Donald Trump, We’re Done!”- Tucker Carlson GOES OFF on Democrats Over Potential Trump Indictment and Issues a Dire Warning for America (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson unloaded on the Democratic Party over President Donald Trump’s potential indictment in an epic monologue Monday night and issued a dire warning for America should their efforts to stop Trump succeed.
As Gateway Pundit readers know, Trump faces misdemeanor charges related to an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2006. He is accused of providing $130,000 just before the 2016 Presidential Election to his disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, who then allegedly passed the money to Daniels to keep quiet about the encounter.
Cohen was previously convicted of several crimes and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. These charges include lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.
Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York decided against charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment back in 2019, despite Cohen’s testimony. The Federal Election Commission also closed investigation into the case in 2021.
But Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a radical left Democrat, resurrected the case because he wanted to fulfill a campaign promise to indict Trump and put him in prison. He is targeting Trump while downgrading felonies to misdemeanors and letting violent criminals terrorize New York City.
We also cannot ignore the possibility Bragg is working with the Biden Department of Justice. As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, the House Judiciary Committee is demanding that Bragg hand over the documents and testimony he is allegedly planning on using to indict Trump.
Carlson laid out the brutal truth regarding these facts in his monologue. He also lambasted the media and Democrat political figures for their illiberal and insane reactions to Trump’s potential indictment.
He then warned America that if Trump were indicted and forced from the Presidential race, it would mark the end of America’s justice system.
A political party would have successfully subverted the will of the American people for petty revenge against an individual they despise. This is something that happens in third world banana republics.
WATCH HERE:
Relevant Transcript:
If the Democratic Party is allowed to do this, allowed to crush the presidential front-runner, the main threat to their power, with a bogus criminal case, where does that leave us? We’re done because that precedent will live forever and voters will never again determine the outcome of a presidential election. It’s remarkable when you think about it.
After all the yelling from permanent Washington about January 6 and how it was a threat to our democratic norms and the peaceful transfer of power, they’ve decided to completely short circuit our democratic norms, not to mention the peaceful transfer of power using the courts and prosecutors.
What happens if they get away with this? No one seems to be thinking this through. Everyone’s all spun up, but what happens if they get away with this?
If they use the Justice Department in full view of everyone to settle a political score and to keep the White House just to take a guy out of the race who seems to be doing fairly well. We’ll destroy the justice system and that’s not a small thing. A functioning justice system has kept this country peaceful for hundreds of years.
The purpose of a justice system is to administer justice so that citizens don’t have to do it themselves. You outsource that duty to the government. But what happens when you take that away, when there is no justice system?
What happens when the Department of Justice decides that its goal is not justice, but protecting the ruling class at all costs? Think about that. People are still going to demand justice. The desire for justice is an inherent human desire. We are born with it. But if there’s no neutral place to do it, some people will decide they’re going to have to do it themselves.
Now, we don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but we can say for certain it’s going to be really ugly.
So, they hate Donald Trump. Fine, but they don’t get to destroy America’s justice system because they do. We would never recover from that.