“If the Democratic Party is Allowed to Crush Donald Trump, We’re Done!”- Tucker Carlson GOES OFF on Democrats Over Potential Trump Indictment and Issues a Dire Warning for America (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson unloaded on the Democratic Party over President Donald Trump’s potential indictment in an epic monologue Monday night and issued a dire warning for America should their efforts to stop Trump succeed.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Trump faces misdemeanor charges related to an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2006. He is accused of providing $130,000 just before the 2016 Presidential Election to his disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, who then allegedly passed the money to Daniels to keep quiet about the encounter.

Cohen was previously convicted of several crimes and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. These charges include lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York decided against charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment back in 2019, despite Cohen’s testimony. The Federal Election Commission also closed investigation into the case in 2021.

But Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a radical left Democrat, resurrected the case because he wanted to fulfill a campaign promise to indict Trump and put him in prison. He is targeting Trump while downgrading felonies to misdemeanors and letting violent criminals terrorize New York City.

We also cannot ignore the possibility Bragg is working with the Biden Department of Justice. As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, the House Judiciary Committee is demanding that Bragg hand over the documents and testimony he is allegedly planning on using to indict Trump.

Carlson laid out the brutal truth regarding these facts in his monologue. He also lambasted the media and Democrat political figures for their illiberal and insane reactions to Trump’s potential indictment.

He then warned America that if Trump were indicted and forced from the Presidential race, it would mark the end of America’s justice system.

A political party would have successfully subverted the will of the American people for petty revenge against an individual they despise. This is something that happens in third world banana republics.

WATCH HERE:

Relevant Transcript: