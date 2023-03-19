Identity of Monday’s Surprise Witness Testifying Before NY Grand Jury Revealed – President Trump Says Witness Will Supposedly Present “Conclusive and Irrefutable” Evidence Clearing Him

It once appeared certain that President Donald Trump was set to be arrested and marched away in handcuffs Tuesday. Now this may not happen at all.

As TGP’s Joe Hoft has reported, Trump’s indictment is on hold until one more witness testifies.

Trump calls the man a “highly respected lawyer.” He says the witness supposedly has “conclusive and irrefutable” evidence totally exonerating him.

The lawyer also once represented disgraced felon Michael Cohen, who may testify Monday as well.

Thanks to Redstate.com and Insider, America now knows the identity of this critical witness. His name is Robert Costello, who has represented Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon in addition to Cohen.

Here is the news from RedState.com: