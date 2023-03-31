“I Am Hardcore MAGA Tonight. M-A-G-A. They Want to Turn This Country into a Communist Marxist Hellhole. This is Tyranny. This is BULLSH*T” – Jason Whitlock on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

The Best 60 Seconds you will ever see broadcast on TV.

Jason Whitlock joined Tucker Carlson tonight and he said it all in so few words. Americans don’t want what these devils are selling. We are MAGA.

Whitlock, the former sports announcer shared:

“I have never voted Tucker. I am hardcore MAGA tonight. M-A-G-A. They want to turn this country into a Communist Marxist hellhole. This is tyranny. This is BULLSHIT.”

The most powerful 60 seconds you will ever see broadcast on TV. Jason Whitlock fighting back tears: “I have never voted Tucker. I am hardcore MAGA tonight. M-A-G-A. They want to turn this country into a Communist Marxist hellhole. This is tyranny. This is BULLSHIT.” pic.twitter.com/8uMH5oZvIy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2023

Earlier on Thursday the corrupt and criminal “Justice” Department under the corrupt and criminal Joe Biden DOJ announced that after 7 years they have found President Trump guilty of a crime. Never before in US history has a President gone through so much to help his country and a gang of sick criminals taken over the Justice Department and destroyed the rule of law trying to indict an innocent man, President Trump.

Via President Trump on Truth Social.

“These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICTED (sic) the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President. THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!”

Americans are rightly outraged by the crimes the Obama and Biden gangs are committing every day.