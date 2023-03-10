HUGE WIN: Visa and Mastercard Halt Their Tracking of Gun Shop Purchases

Visa and Mastercard announced to pause the implementation of a new merchant category code that would track consumers’ purchases of firearms and ammunition.

A big win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, along with other elected officials and state pension fund trustees, have requested that major credit card companies implement a weapon code for the purchase of firearms and ammunition.

Officials in New York City and the state of New York have asked American Express, MasterCard, and Visa to make a four-digit merchant category code (MCC) like the ones used for other retail categories to better identify and report suspicious behavior, such as large purchases of firearms.

“The creation of a new code would help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, such as unusually large purchases of firearms or ammunition, or purchases from multiple stores, that may be used for criminal purposes,” it claimed.

According to the news release, “credit card companies use a four-digit merchant category code to classify businesses by the types of goods and services sold. Merchant category codes are set by the International Organization on Standardization (ISO). Unique merchant category codes exist for grocery stores, sporting goods stores, bicycle shops, and many other retailers — but not for gun and ammunition stores.”

Last year, the International Organization for Standardization –the organization in charge of setting standards for business transactions — voted to create a “merchant category code” for gun purchases.

This will allow banks that process payments from gun retailers to assign the new code to the gun stores.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced on Friday that Visa and Mastercard “dropped their plans to track firearm and ammunition purchases.”

“This is a clear victory for consumers and Americans’ civil liberties,” said Moore. “The implementation of this new merchant category code would have created a backdoor national gun registry that could be used by the radical gun control lobby to undermine Americans’ Second Amendment rights.”

“West Virginia once again led the way to push back against another woke attempt to undermine our values and way of life. Visa and Mastercard’s decision comes as our state prepares to complete passage of landmark legislation to ban this kind of financial-tracking scheme. Our action – and their response – once again demonstrates that when states use our collective voice in the marketplace, we can turn the tide against the woke elites trying to jam their extremist agendas down our throats.”

