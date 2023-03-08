HUGE! Tucker Carlson’s Team Reveals Video Footage Shown By Jan 6 Witch Hunt Committee Was DOCTORED…Inserted SCREAMS and Other Crowd Mayhem Sounds [VIDEO]

100 Percent Fed Up reports – On Monday night, the physical and mental health of every single Democrat and RINO in Congress was potentially in jeopardy, as Tucker Carlson aired clips from surveillance footage taken on January 6th that was given to his team to Speaker McCarthy. In less than one hour, rabidly anti-Trump lawmakers like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Mitch McConnell (“R”-KY), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D), and others who’ve been pushing the big lie about Trump and his supporters and about the violence that took place on Jan. 6, were exposed as liars with no credibility.

Last month, the Left went nuts when it was announced that Speaker McCarthy had honored the request of Tucker Carlson, who asked to see the 44,000 hours of surveillance tapes from January 6. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), two of the dirtiest human beings in Washington DC, came completely unglued when they realized the lies they’ve been telling about January 6th for over two years were about to be revealed.

Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose legacy will be that he’s one of the worst liars and most deceitful people in the history of the U.S. Senate, threatened Fox News and demanded Rupert Murdaugh prevent Tucker Carlson from airing more legitimate clips from January 6th, laughably saying, “Our democracy depends on it!”

Who in the hell does Chuck Schumer think he is threatening or telling the National Media what or what not to run. These damn politicians are outta control. "Panic in DC" pic.twitter.com/uvrhEb7qS0 — NUCLEAR MAGA💯 (@Patriot0027) March 8, 2023

Here’s Rep. Eric Swalwell, the former boyfriend of Chinese spy Fang Fang, who was literally spying on America while she was sleeping with him, panicking about Tucker and his team gaining access to the real Jan 6 tapes:

Eric Swalwell tells MSNBC that there's "no good ending" to Tucker Carlson exclusively getting Jan. 6 footage because he'll either "distort what happened" or "you just gave the proudest boy of all a blueprint for the Capitol" that could be used for "the next insurrection." pic.twitter.com/AOEIX8Y6ac — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 27, 2023

Rep. Adam Schiff has spent the past 2+ years lying to the American public about what happened around and inside the Capitol on January 6. In a recent segment, Tucker Carlson DESTROYS Schiff over his staged reaction to the “insurrection” on Jan. 6, including fake crying.

Tucker makes fun of Adam Schiff for crying about Jan 6: "Suddenly you can see why these guys want women to fight our wars" pic.twitter.com/NOwEOVOBRG — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 28, 2021

Rep. Adam Schiff, who is laughably running for U.S. Senate in California, knows that if the real tapes from Jan 6 are being shown on Tucker Carlson’s top-rated Fox News show, his career is likely going to come to an abrupt end. So now, Schiff is pivoting to the old and tired election fraud denier accusations to deflect from the biggest story in America—the Jan. 6 lies told by Democrats and RINOs in Congress.

Key takeaways from the Fox News scandal: They fired people for telling the truth. Hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity pushed election fraud claims they privately knew were absurd. For Murdoch only the money mattered. And the biggest scandal: No one is surprised — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 5, 2023

Tucker Carlson’s team has now revealed that in addition to the Jan 6 Witch Hunt Committee using only select videos to make January 6 appear as though it was a violent “insurrection,” (which it clearly was not), they also DOCTORED the sound in the videos to make them appear more threatening and scary!

From the New York Post – But when you see what Carlson’s team has put together over the past two weeks of combing through thousands of hours of video, you will be struck by how different the reality was inside the building that day compared to the J6 committee’s deceptively edited primetime dramas, produced by a former ABC News president for maximum emotional impact. For instance, Carlson’s team says the J6 committee added audio to silent CCTV footage, inserting screams and other crowd mayhem sounds to make it seem more ominous. The bookmarks on the video trove show the J6 committee had access to the same footage yet chose to show America only what suited its divisive narrative. There’s no sugarcoating what happened that day: J6 was shocking and violent in parts. It remains a stain on the nation, but it was not an “insurrection” or a “terrorist” attack.

One of the clips released by Tucker Carlson reveals how Ray Epps lied in sworn testimony to the January 6 Witch Hunt Committee and how the Democrats have known all along that he lied.

The big question is, “why”? Why are the Democrats covering up for Ray Epps? Who is Ray Epps, and why do the Democrats and the DOJ appear to have his back?

“If there’s one takeaway from the footage that we spent six weeks looking at, it is that the January 5 Committee lied—its members are liars,” Tucker said at the beginning of his segment on Ray Epps. Tucker continued to explain how none of the liars on the January 6 Witch Hunt Committee will pay the price for their lies that put innocent Americans behind bars, while Ray Epps was allowed to go free with no repercussions for his actions.

Text messages by Epps showed that at 2:12 pm, he boasted to his nephew that he “orchestrated the protest at the Capitol” and “admitted that he helped people to get there.” His testimony to the Jan 6 Committee proves that he lied when he said that he had already left the Capitol ground to return to his hotel room when he texted his nephew. Moreover, the tapes prove that Epps was still at the Capitol for at least another half hour after he texted his nephew. Tucker pointed out that Democrats had access to the same tapes as Carlson’s crew had, yet they allowed Epps’ lies to stand.

🚨BREAKING: Bombshell J6 footage released by Tucker Carlson reveals Ray Epps LIED in SWORN TESTIMONY and Democrats knew. pic.twitter.com/DgeFXSFuLl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 7, 2023

Only yesterday, RINO Liz Cheney, who is no longer a US Rep., was pushing more propaganda when she tweeted a video from Jan 6th desperate to prove the Jan 6 Witch Hunt Committee wasn’t lying.

One lesson of Jan 6 is this: Trump’s lies, spread on TV & social media, provoked a violent attack on our Capitol. No responsible adult, and especially no American pledged to our Constitution, should deny what happened or repeat the same reckless lies. pic.twitter.com/MReMysC534 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 7, 2023

How do we know if the video Liz is pushing as “evidence” was doctored or if the Witch Hunt Committee, for effect, added the shouting in the background?