HUGE: Trump Says He Thinks Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Has Dropped the Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday night that he thinks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is dropping the case against him.

Trump had a small crew of reporters on his private jet as he returned to Florida from his rally in Waco, Texas.

During the flight, Trump told the reporters that he thought Bragg had no choice but to drop the case in light of new evidence coming out, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen…” Trump said. “I think they’ve already dropped the case. From what I understand … I think it’s been dropped.”

Trump continued, “but I believe that if anything ever happened with the case, it’s a fake case.”

Though Trump has called for protests in the event of his arrest, he told the reporters that he does not like violence.

“I don’t like violence and I’m not not for violence,” Trump said. “But a lot of people are upset and you know they rigged an election, they stole an election, they spied on my campaign. They did many bad things. They did a fake dossier.”

Bragg’s case stems from Trump allegedly falsifying business records concerning a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006. Trump denied that the encounter occurred and that the payment was a campaign finance violation.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison. In July 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

However, Bragg, whose campaign was funded by billionaire far-left extremist donor George Soros, opted to revive the case to bring charges against the former president.

The possible indictment was widely panned as political persecution by Republicans and even some Democrats — including former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Bragg demanding that he testify before congress about his plan for “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

The letter from Committee Chairman Jim Jordan stated that the New York County District Attorney’s Office has been investigating Trump since at least 2018 and searching for a reason to bring charges against him.

The letter said that Bragg’s “decision to pursue such a politically motivated prosecution — while adopting progressive criminal justice policies that allow career criminals to ‘run the streets’ of Manhattan — requires congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law-enforcement agencies.”