FBI Director Chris Wray joined Bret Baier on Special Report on Tuesday night to discuss the recent admission by the Energy Department that the COVID-19 virus was allegedly leaked from a biological lab in Wuhan.

Wray selected Baier because he knew it would be a friendly interview and he would not be confronted about the politicization of the agency, the targeting of conservatives, the planned arrest of thousands of Trump supporters for standing near the US Capitol on January 6, and the several Deep State operatives leading the charge on the US Capitol and participating in violence that day.

Wray nonchalantly admitted the COVID-19 virus came from a China lab.

Chris Wray is a bad person.

Chris Wray: It’s likely to have come from a lab leak, although the confidence low, it cites the FBI. What is the determination by the FBI? So as you note, Brett, the FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan. Let me step back for a second, can. The FBI has folks, agents, professionals, analysts, virologists, microbiologists, et cetera who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like COVID, and the concerns that in the wrong hands, some bad guys, a hostile nation state, a terrorist, a criminal the threats that those could pose.

