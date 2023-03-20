Houston Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Male For Robbing and Body Slamming Helpless Texas Woman to the Ground, Leaving Her Paralyzed – 19-Year-Old Woman Also in Custody (VIDEO)

Houston, TX- Houston police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a horrifying robbery last month that left a Houston woman paralyzed from the waist down.

The Houston police revealed during a 2 P.M. Friday press conference that 17-year-old Joseph Harrell and 19-year-old Zy’Nika Ayesha Woods are the suspects involved in the brutal attack. Both are charged with Aggravated Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury.

Harrell is also said to be involved in another unrelated robbery according to FOX 26 Houston.

VIDEO:

News Briefing – Arrests in Jugging Robbery at 9800 Bellaire Blvd. https://t.co/8iyIJZRQFC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported last week 44-year-old Nhung Truong was body slammed by a young Black man while she was walking in front of a shopping center.

Truong had made a withdrawal from a Bank of America on Blackhawk Blvd. The suspects spied on her from a distance and then proceeded to follow her for nearly 24 miles to a shopping center on the 9800 block of Bellaire.

The male suspect sauntered up to Truong and suddenly grabbed her. She dropped all her items on the floor and he stole what he presumed was an envelope of money and started to run off.

The suspect then realized he did not have the cash and turns back around. Truong tried to get away but was quickly overpowered by her black assailant.

The assailant violently grabbed Truong and body slammed her to the ground. He then stole her money and ran off.

Surveillance video enabled the Houston police to find the license plate of the vehicle the suspects were driving. They were also able to determine Woods was the getaway driver according to Fox News.

Fox 26 Houston reported Woods was detained for a traffic violation and confessed to her role in the robbery. Harrell also reportedly admitted to attacking Truong and robbing her.

The attack damaged Truong’s spinal cord, leaving her paralyzed. She cannot walk or use the bathroom by herself.

Truong has been relegated to a wheelchair and depends on help from her three children, ages 13, 15, and 20. They are still in school.

Truong’s family told FOX 26 Houston that Harrell stole $4,300 from her.

As a result of the robbery, doctors have told Truong’s family there’s only a 50% chance she will fully recover.

Court records show that Woods’s bond has been set to $50,000. The current bond for Harrell remains unknown so far.