HORRIFYING: Robber Body Slams Helpless Texas Woman to the Ground, Leaving Her Paralyzed (VIDEO)

Houston, TX- The Houston Police Department revealed Sunday that a Texas woman was left paralyzed after a suspect savagely attacked her during a robbery last month.

The HPD says that on February 13, 44-year-old Nhung Truong was body slammed by a Black man in his early 20s.

As reported by Fox News, Truong had made a withdrawal from a Bank of America on Blackhawk Blvd. The suspect spied on her from a distance and then proceeded to follow her for nearly 24 miles to a shopping center on the 9800 block of Bellaire.

Surveillance video shows the suspect sauntering up to Truong and then suddenly grabbing her. The victim drops all her items on the floor and the suspect steals what he presumed was an envelope of money and starts to run off.

He then realizes he does not have the cash and turns back around. Truong tries to get away but is quickly overpowered by her black assailant.

The man violently grabs Truong and body slams her ground. He then steals her money and runs off.

WATCH:

Fox 26 Houston reported the horrifying attack damaged Truong’s spinal cord, leaving her paralyzed. She cannot walk or use the bathroom by herself.

She has been relegated to a wheelchair and depends on help from her three children, ages 13, 15, and 20. They are still in school.

The family told FOX 26 Houston the suspect stole $4,300 from Truong.

Truong’s mother was in tears over her daughter’s cruel attack and revealed Truong had lost her husband to liver cancer seven years ago.

As a result of the robbery, doctors have told Truong’s family there’s only a 50% chance she will fully recover.

“If a miracle happens then she can walk again,” said Van Duong, Truong’s daughter.

HPD have described the suspect as black male in his early 20s, standing at roughly 5’8″ and weighing 140 lbs. He remains at large.