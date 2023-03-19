“He Cannot Hide From His Violations of the Law” – Nancy Pelosi Trashes Trump as Soros-Backed DA Alvin Bragg Prepares to Bring Charges

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday trashed Trump as radical Soros DA Alvin Bragg prepares to indict the former president.

In January the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

This is a probe that former Manhattan DA Cy Vance decided not to pursue because he knew he didn’t have a case.

Earlier Saturday Trump said he was going to be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests.

Nancy Pelosi trashed Trump and accused him of ‘fomenting unrest among his supporters’ in a series of tweets on Saturday.