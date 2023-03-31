“Grandma of the Police Officers Association” in California Arrested for Importing Fentanyl From China and Other Countries

As the drug crisis in America rages on as opioids and fentanyl pour across our unsecured border from the Mexican drug cartels supplied by Chinese “pharmaceuticals,” an unsuspecting trafficker has emerged.

San Jose Police Officers Association police union executive Joanne Marian Segovia was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to import a synthetic opioid called Valeryl fentanyl. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Police union president Sean Pritchard told the New York Post that Segovia was like “the grandma of the POA…this is not the person we’ve known, the person who has worked with fallen officers’ families, organized fundraisers for officers’ kids…”

Segovia was allegedly importing packages of drugs from China, Canada, India and other countries and disguising them as common items such as makeup, chocolates, and food supplements. She has received at least 61 packages at her home from 2015 through 2023.

JUST IN: Executive Director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association Joanne Marian Segovia charged with IMPORTING fentanyl.. “I also believe the use of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association shipping label indicates that Segovia USED HER OFFICE as part of her purchasing… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 31, 2023

The complaint alleges that Segovia even used the POA’s UPS account to make one shipment to someone in North Carolina and continued to import drugs even after being questioned by federal agents in last month.

On Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged that fentanyl is the “single greatest challenge we face as a country” to a Senate panel. Based on the Mockingbird Media though, and the “insurrection” that took place yesterday in Tennessee’s Capitol, you’d assume it was gun violence, specifically those killed by “assault weapons”.

But the data tells a different story: according to gunviolencearchive.org, 2022 saw 20,200 deaths from gun violence. For the purpose of their data, they separate gun violence from suicides, which are consistently higher than deaths from malice or by accident.

Fentanyl deaths alone are responsible for over three times the number of deaths of people maliciously using firearms. And yet, rather than secure our borders with a $5B border wall to stymie the drugs (and human trafficking) from pouring over, we sent $110B to Ukraine and insist on banning assault weapons…again.