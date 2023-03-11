Former Obama State Department Official Richard Stengel Believes It Is OK to Push Propaganda on Americans and Did as First Head of Corrupt GEC

US Rep. Dan Bishop from North Carolina provided shocking evidence at the Twitter hearing regarding the extent of corruption in the US government since the Obama years to target free speech in the country.

Bishop’s discussion with Taibbi started with him allowing Taibbi the time to respond to the Democrat’s attack on Taibbi’s prior comments. Taibbi explained that he knew journalists in Russia in the 1990’s who were murdered for their reporting. This is why he is so concerned with what is going on in the US.

Earlier in the day before the hearing on Thursday, Taibbi released a Twitter thread that shared shocking claims about how extensive the US government’s actions are in censoring conservative media.

In Tweet number 33 Taibbi explains what the Censorship Industrial complex is:

33. This is the Censorship-Industrial Complex at its essence: a bureaucracy willing to sacrifice factual truth in service of broader narrative objectives. It’s the opposite of what a free press does.

In his 24th and 25th tweets, Taibbi shares that the GEC-funded entity – the Global Disinformation Index, and the DOD-funded Newsguard:

…not only seek content moderation but apply subjective “risk” or “reliability” scores to media outlets, which can result in reduction in revenue. Do we want government in this role?

25. Some NGOs, like the GEC-funded Global Disinformation Index or the DOD-funded Newsguard, not only seek content moderation but apply subjective “risk” or “reliability” scores to media outlets, which can result in reduction in revenue. Do we want government in this role? pic.twitter.com/s9tobM9rf8 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

The discussion between Bishop and Taibbi went on to discuss the government’s financial support for the censorship activities of conservative media [like The Gateway Pundit]. This led to the discussion about the GEC. This entity was reported on previously by TGP as a result of prior Twitter file releases.

Rep. Bishop played a short audio of the former and first head of the corrupt GEC and who worked under the Obama Administration, Richard Stengel:

Basically every country creates their own narrative and story. My old job at the State Department is what people used to joke as the ‘Chief Propagandist’ job. We haven’t talked about propaganda. Propaganda, I’m not against propaganda. Every country does it and they have to do it to their own population.

