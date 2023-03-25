Fired FBI Goon Peter Strzok Issues Veiled Death Threat to Donald Trump as Leading GOP Candidate Heads to Waco, Texas for Historic Rally

It’s been 30 years since the ATF-FBI siege on the Branch Davidian Compound in Waco, Texas in 1993.
The government siege led to a massacre of 76 people including 25 children.

The deadly assault on David Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound took place from February 28 through April 19, 1993, over suspected weapons violations. The ATF had attempted to raid the compound and a gun battle ensued, leaving four government agents and six Branch Davidians dead. For the next 50 days, the government would use psychological warfare, such as playing the sound of animals being slaughtered, until ultimately the compound was burned to the ground with nearly everyone still inside.

The siege ended with the massacre of 76 people.

On Friday fired FBI agent Peter Strzok posted a veiled death threat against President Trump just hours before his historic rally Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Strzok, who is famous for running an illicit coup on the US president and banging a colleague in the broom closet, posted a photo of the government-led massacre at the religious compound in Waco, Texas.

Everyone knows it was the feds who were ultimately blamed for this horrible mass killing.

And, now Peter Strzok is posting this warning to Trump and his supporters.

It is shocking to see today that such an unhinged and unethical monster was sitting at the top level of the FBI!

Strzok’s veiled threat did not scare away the Trump supporters. Thousands were lined up this morning at the crack of dawn.

President Trump’s rally will be aired today on Newsmax, OANN, and RSBN.

