FBI Raids Home of Former Gov. Larry Hogan’s Chief of Staff Roy McGrath Amid Manhunt

The FBI raided the home of former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s chief of staff Roy McGrath.
As previously reported, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath after he failed to appear for his federal fraud trial.
Roy McGrath is facing an 8-count federal indictment.
“Charges include wire fraud, including securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty.” – Fox News reported.
The FBI raided McGrath’s home two days after he failed to appear in court.
McGrath’s wife was home at the time of the raid.
Fox News reported:
The FBI has raided the Florida home of Roy McGrath, just two days after the former chief of staff to two-term Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan failed to appear in Baltimore on Monday for the start of his criminal trial.
Joseph Murtha, McGrath’s attorney, confirmed the search in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon, saying agents were likely looking for anything to indicate McGrath’s current whereabouts. An FBI spokesperson told the outlet that agents “conducted court authorized activity at that residence” but declined to elaborate.
Murtha said he had no reason to believe his client would skip out on court. He said they had a substantive conversation about the case Sunday evening. McGrath was supposed to board a plane later that night, his attorney said.
“I haven’t a clue. I didn’t see this coming,” he said. “This behavior is so out of the ordinary for him. Obviously his personal safety is a concern.”