FBI Raids Home of Former Gov. Larry Hogan’s Chief of Staff Roy McGrath Amid Manhunt

The FBI raided the home of former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s chief of staff Roy McGrath.

As previously reported, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath after he failed to appear for his federal fraud trial.

Roy McGrath is facing an 8-count federal indictment.

“Charges include wire fraud, including securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty.” – Fox News reported.

The FBI raided McGrath’s home two days after he failed to appear in court.

McGrath’s wife was home at the time of the raid.

Fox News reported: