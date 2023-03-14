Manhunt Underway For Ex-Chief of Staff of Former Governor Larry Hogan

U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath who previously served as the Chief of Staff for Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

The arrest warrant stems from McGrath’s failure to appear in Federal Court on Monday to face fraud and theft charges.

McGrath was supposed to meet up with his lawyer Joseph Murtha, outside the U.S. District Court in Baltimore at 8:45 a.m. but never arrived and proceeded to miss his court appearance altogether.

After McGrath didn’t show up to court, Sheriff’s deputies went to McGrath’s home in Naples, Florida but McGrath was not at the residence.

Law enforcement agents have now launched a manhunt for McGrath and as of now they have yet to find the former chief of staff.

Per ABC 7 News:

McGrath lives in Florida and law enforcement agents in Collier County, Fl. conducted a welfare check at the McGrath home just before 10:30 a.m. but he was not there. Baltimore and Washington, D.C. agents with the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in executing an arrest warrant.

McGrath resigned from Gov. Hogan’s office in 2020 after he was charged with wire fraud and securing a $233,648 severance payment.

The disgraced chief of staff also faces charges of embezzlement charges that are connected to over $170,000 in expenses.

Attorney Joseph Murtha is concerned for his client and told the press “We’re doing what we can to make sure Roy is safe and we see him soon.”