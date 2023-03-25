EXCLUSIVE VIEW FROM BACKSTAGE: Crowd at Trump Rally Is HUGE (VIDEO)

The crowd at tonight’s Trump Rally in Waco, Texas was HUGE. Here is an exclusive video from behind the stage.

The crowd in Waco, Texas for tonight’s Trump Rally is HUGE. This is the first rally since President Trump announced he was running for office in 2024.

The rally also was placed only days after the corrupt Soros-backed DA in New York said that he was going to arrest President Trump on bogus charges last Tuesday. This outraged any independent American thinker and even helped President Trump’s popularity.

President Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb was there and she also worked with RightSide Broadcasting for the event. She shared the below video with the TGP of the massive crowd at the Waco Airport. There was an overflow crowd.

Christina also shared this on Twitter:

Here’s another great video: