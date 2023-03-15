EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Evidence Shows Dr. Fauci Contributed Directly and Significantly to China’s COVID R&D and Propaganda

Shocking evidence about China’s control of U.S. virus research, courtesy of Anthony Fauci

Guest post by Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D.

There is overwhelming evidence that Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), through its funding decisions, has contributed directly and significantly to the success of China’s research and development programs.

Here is one such example.

Lishan Su, a graduate of Shandong University in China, is now a Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.

According to his publication record, Lishan Su has been in the United States for over 30 years, but has maintained active research collaboration with scientists in China, including those with links to the People’s Liberation Army. During that time, Lishan Su received more than $5 million in research grants from Fauci’s NIAID.

Part of Lishan Su’s research collaboration with China produced the 2021 U.S. patent US11136399B2 assigned, not to the University of Maryland, but to the Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China.

Lishan Su is an inventor for that patent and his address is shown as the Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, not the University of Maryland.

Another inventor is Jingyun Li, who is a People’s Liberation Army scientist working for the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing.

Although the patent is owned by China, research leading to the patent came from Anthony Fauci’s NIAID grants AI127346, AI095097 and R01AI080432.

What is even more shocking is that Lishan Su was simultaneously being funded by China’s Ministry of Health grant MOH 2017ZX10202101-004, which is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s Thirteenth Five-Year Plan’s National Major Infectious Disease Special Project.

Lishan Su was also part of an apparent scientific propaganda effort supporting the Chinese Communist Party’s narrative that the COVID-19 pandemic was a naturally-occurring disease, not the result of a laboratory-created virus.

The February 2020 article “No credible evidence supporting claims of the laboratory engineering of SARS-CoV-2,” which was solicited by the editor of the Chinese Journal, Shan Lu (funded by Fauci) of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and senior-authored by Shan-Lu Liu (funded by Fauci) of Ohio State University, was written long before anyone should have accurately determined the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

There is a de facto scientific Fifth Column of China-trained scientists working in the United States, who, although being permanent residents or even becoming U.S. citizens, appear to have remained loyal to the Chinese Communist Party.

Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. is retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel and a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. He had a civilian career in international business and medical research. Dr. Sellin is the author of Restoring the Republic: Arguments for a Second American Revolution. His email address is [email protected].