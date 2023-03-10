EXCLUSIVE: Rasmussen Poll Results – Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Believe the FBI Has Been Weaponized

(Above – twenty-some FBI Agents storm Roger Stone’s home in the early morning of January 25, 2019, for supposedly lying in front of Congress in the Russia collusion sham that was a total lie created and pushed in part by the FBI.)

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the FBI has been weaponized. 

Has the FBI Been ‘Weaponized’ by Politics?  Yes it has per the results of a Rasmussen poll released this morning. 

Although half of voters still have a favorable opinion of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, most agree with a whistleblower’s description of the agency as having been “politically weaponized” by its leadership.

Fifty percent (50%) of Likely U.S. voters have a favorable impression of the FBI, including 22% who have a Very Favorable view of the bureau. Forty-five percent (45%) now view the FBI unfavorably, including 24% who have a Very Unfavorable impression of the bureau. These findings are nearly unchanged since October 2022.

Former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker testified to a House subcommittee last month that the FBI has become “politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington.” Sixty-four percent (64%) of voters agree with that statement, including 44% who Strongly Agree that the FBI has been “politically weaponized.” Thirty percent (30%) disagree, including 17% who Strongly Disagree. Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Republican voters Strongly Agree that the FBI has been “politically weaponized,” as do 28% of Democrats and 45% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

See total survey results below and at Rasmussen Reports:

Joe Hoft
