Eric Trump Slams New York DA for ‘Ruthless Attack’ and ‘Opportunistic Targeting of a Political Opponent in a Campaign Year’

President Donald Trump’s son Eric has responded to the “ruthless attack” by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following his father’s indictment on Thursday afternoon.

Eric Trump called it an “opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Trump’s son said the indictment exemplifies “the decline of American Law.”

“This is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,” Eric Trump commented. “They are ruthlessly attacking my father because he dared challenge the political elite. This is Exhibit A to the decline of American Law.”

While grand jury proceedings are secret, it has been speculated that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump over allegedly falsified business records concerning a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006.

Trump has repeatedly denied the sexual encounter happened or that the payment came from him.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison. In July 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

However, Bragg, whose campaign was funded by billionaire far-left extremist donor George Soros, has opted to revive the case to bring charges against the former president.

Trump has repeatedly called for protests should he be indicted and arrested.

After news of a possible indictment leaked earlier this month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Bragg demanding that he testify before congress about his plan for “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

The letter alleged that the New York County District Attorney’s Office has been investigating Trump since at least 2018 and searching for a reason to bring charges against him in a politically motivated prosecution.

The letter said that Bragg’s “decision to pursue such a politically motivated prosecution — while adopting progressive criminal justice policies that allow career criminals to ‘run the streets’ of Manhattan — requires congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law-enforcement agencies.”

Jordan stated that Bragg’s testimony would be required no later than 10 a.m. on March 23, 2023.

Bragg must also turn over records and communications between the New York County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice relating to the Manhattan DA’s investigation of Trump; all communications sent by and received from the ex-prosecutors Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz relating to Trump; and all documents and communications referring or relating to the New York County District Attorney’s Office receipt and use of federal funds.