“Different Times Call for Different Leadership” – Turncoat Mike Pence Won’t Commit to Supporting Trump if He’s 2024 Nominee

Just last weekend, failed GOP leader Ronna Romney McDaniel announced she was going to implement a “loyalty test” for GOP candidates in 2024 to commit to supporting the eventual GOP primary winner.
Three days later traitor Mike Pence announces he wont commit to endorsing President Trump if he is the nominee.
What is it with this guy?
WATCH: @Mike_Pence won't commit to supporting Trump in 2024, says 'I think we'll have better choices' https://t.co/scstnWy6MJ pic.twitter.com/PLf3lll97K
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 1, 2023
CBS News reported:
Former Vice President Mike Pence still won’t say whether he’s running for president next year, and he won’t speak ill of his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump. But in an interview with CBS News in Michigan on Wednesday, he also twice declined to commit to supporting Trump if he is the Republican presidential nominee.
Instead, Pence said he believes voters in 2024 will choose “wisely again,” as they did in 2016. But said he thinks “different times call for different leadership.”
“I’m very confident we’ll have better choices come 2024,” he told CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns. “And I’m confident our standard-bearer will win the day in November of that year.”
But if Pence does run, he’s offering a vision of conservative principles and Trump-era like policies — without the Trump-era personality. The former vice president said his message in a speech to young voters in Michigan Wednesday was to “resist the temptation of focusing on personalities or embracing a populism unmoored to conservative principle.”