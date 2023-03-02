“Different Times Call for Different Leadership” – Turncoat Mike Pence Won’t Commit to Supporting Trump if He’s 2024 Nominee

Just last weekend, failed GOP leader Ronna Romney McDaniel announced she was going to implement a “loyalty test” for GOP candidates in 2024 to commit to supporting the eventual GOP primary winner.

Three days later traitor Mike Pence announces he wont commit to endorsing President Trump if he is the nominee.

What is it with this guy?

WATCH: @Mike_Pence won't commit to supporting Trump in 2024, says 'I think we'll have better choices' https://t.co/scstnWy6MJ pic.twitter.com/PLf3lll97K — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 1, 2023

CBS News reported: