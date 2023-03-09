Did She Make Him Cry? Worthless RINO Adam Kinzinger Gets Triggered After Lauren Boebert Tweets “Real Men Aren’t Women” – Boebert then Provides DEVASTATING Response

Adam Kinzinger completely humiliated himself again last night.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft reported, Ric Grenell completely destroyed Kinzinger after the whipped RINO melted down over Tucker Carlson releasing the J6 Tapes.

Kinzinger is so deranged that he once threatened a cartoon cat on Twitter.

Literal evil. If I met you in person it would not end well… for you. Sicko Trolls who have never done a thing in their life pretend to be patriots and laugh at real warriors. pic.twitter.com/NrAhC4eAfW — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 22, 2022

The former Illinois congressman evidently thought he would have greater success taking on a woman. As one will see, this proved to be a poor decision on his part.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted around 7pm that “real men aren’t women.” She did not direct this tweet at Kinzinger or anyone else (h/t Twitchy).

Real men aren’t women. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2023

But Kinzinger saw the tweet and it set him off. He proceeded to go on a rampage without ever saying whether he agrees with Boebert.

Was he trying to virtue-signal for his followers or just feeling insecure?

I’m retweeting this for one reason. At around 6:30 central time, Lauren decided to tweet this. Why? To anger, stir the pot, offend, and give people a dopamine hit. And raise money. No serious mature debate, just debasing of the whole profession. Twitter isn’t real life https://t.co/XFU2SOEvzH — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 9, 2023

Boebert responded to Kinzinger’s tantrum with this brutal stinger:

“Don’t worry Adam, I don’t consider you a real man.”

Don’t worry Adam, I don’t consider you a real man. https://t.co/TN9ZdAq9q6 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2023

One can feel confident that Kinzinger will fail to learn from this experience. More epic humiliations await him in the near future.