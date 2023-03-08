Crooked Little Adam Kinzinger Attacks Tucker Carlson for Releasing Jan 6 Video – Rick Grennel Sets Him Straight

Adam Kinzinger went after Tucker Carlson and his releasing videotape coverage of the truth behind the Jan 6 protest and riot.

Kinzinger never provided these videos even though for two years after the event he had access to the footage because he was a member of the bogus Jan 6 committee that withheld this video from the public.

Kinzinger on Tucker calling him a liar: “In terms of saying that we have hidden this footage, we had one of the most transparent hearing in history with the most footage we have ever shown in history” pic.twitter.com/uFYyw4OIbP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 7, 2023

Kinzinger went after FOX News and Tucker Carlson.

Kinzinger: Fox’s “audience is vested in that tribal narrative … They have been programmed by Tucker Carlson for many years … You have to pick your side & stick with it … Just trust us, we’re going to give you the talking points & the arguments” pic.twitter.com/he1Fw683eY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 7, 2023

CNN also appears to be happy to label the new video uncovered by Tucker as a lie. But using Kinzinger for support destroys their effort.

Noticing rather than try arguing w/ any of the evidence Tucker presented, CNN et al., are resorting to writing it all off as “lies” and “trutherism” #BoldStrategyCotton https://t.co/nMiCklHpfZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 7, 2023

Rick Grennel set little Kinzinger straight – he notes that Kinzinger hasn’t responded to why he never released the same information and kept it from the American people when the little guy had access to the video when on the Jan 6 Committee.

. @AdamKinzinger hasn’t answered the question as to why the new footage wasn’t presented. And @kaitlancollins nor @donlemon pressed him. https://t.co/161sLQdcjp — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 7, 2023

It’s as if little former US Representative Kinzinger was trying to cover up the truth about Jan 6.