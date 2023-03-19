The Silence is Deafening – Florida Governor DeSantis Still Has Not Said Anything on Soros-Backed DA Bragg’s Garbage Case and Threats Against President Trump

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit noted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had not issued a statement on the news that President Trump would be arrested on Tuesday by the corrupt Soros-funded DA in New York City.

The silence was deafening.

To date, the Governor has not spoken about this assault on President Trump and the corruption of our justice system. 2024 hopefuls, Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy, have weighed in on this historic abuse of power.

Make America Great Again, Inc reported on how the 2024 GOP Presidential hopefuls addressed the news about Bragg’s abusive actions:

Several reported 2024 presidential hopefuls have commented since the news that District Attorney Alvin Bragg could indict President Trump on bogus charges next week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ PAC sent out an email on COVID-19 policies from three years ago to collect emails and phone numbers for fundraising platform WinRed. Governor DeSantis also tweeted Saturday evening about his hurricane response last year. Former Vice President Mike Pence has commented twice since the news. He told Breitbart that this “reeks of the kind of political prosecution that we endured back in the days of the Russia hoax.” Pence also told ABC that an arrest of President Trump would be “a politically charged prosecution.” Vivek Ramaswamy has weighed since the news. “This will mark a dark moment in American history and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself,” Ramaswamy wrote. “I call on the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider this action and to put aside partisan politics in service of preserving our Constitutional republic. Ramaswamy later tweeted, “I held a press conference following my South Carolina speech. I called on GOP donor class favorites Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to join me by 9 AM tomorrow in calling on the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to abandon the political persecution through prosecution of the 45th president.”

Twitter user Catturd2 noticed as well:

You know I’m 100% Trump 2024 but I still love DeSantis as my Governor – but if DeSantis doesn’t come out soon and make a bold statement against this political witch hunt against Trump – the primary is already over. This is 1,000 times bigger than any Presidential primary. Our country can’t survive with this communist two-tiered justice system. I’m watching this closely to see who will stand on principle, no matter the political fallout, and who will not. This is about saving our country from the enemy from within – not one person’s political future.

This is not a good sign from DeSantis. It distances him further from the huge MAGA Republican base. It makes him look like he is indifferent or maybe even approves of this horrible abuse of power. This is not a good sign from the popular Florida governor.