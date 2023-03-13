Dem Presidential Wanna-be Candidate Gov Whitmer Hilariously Blames Data When Asked Why DOUBLE The Number of People In MI Died of COVID Compared to FL Where Lockdowns Were Lifted 10 Months Earlier

“Big Gretch”—like Hillary Clinton, never seems satisfied with her current political position—she’s always looking to climb the ladder to the next role that will give her the most power.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – In 2020, at the peak of the COVID pandemic, Whitmer proved the damage she was capable of inflicting on Michigan citizens when she used authority she didn’t have via an executive order that was later deemed unconstitutional by the MI Supreme Court to lock down healthy citizens and destroy the economy in her state. At the same time she was taking a wrecking ball to Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was auditioning for her next role as Biden’s vice president.

In October 2022, during an interview with Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press, Governor Whitmer, the “victim” of an FBI-led kidnapping plot, with no evidence of her unproven accusation, attempted to tie the group of men accused of plotting to kidnap her to President Trump and white supremacy.

When the story first broke about the alleged kidnapping plot, the so-called target of the plot, Michigan’s tyrannical governor Gretchen Whitmer, was auditioning to become Biden’s vice president but was losing support from Michigan residents of both major political parties over her horrible handling of the COVID pandemic that included tyrannical lockdowns and the intentional placing of COVID positive patients into nursing homes.

But how much of the kidnapping plot was actually organic, and how much of it was a set-up by the FBI to turn one of America’s most unpopular governors into a “victim”? With the 2020 general election only one month away and Trump’s reliance on Michigan as a must-win state, the timing of the “kidnapping” story couldn’t have been more perfect.

It’s been strongly rumored in Michigan that the governor who destroyed the restaurant, bar, and services industries in her state because of her wreckless COVID policies has now decided she will challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 Presidential Primary election.

On Sunday, the authoritarian MI Dem Gov Gretchen Whitmer appeared to kick off her presidential campaign with an interview with CNN host Chris Wallace.

During his interview with the Dem Presidential candidate wanna-be, Gretchen Whitmer, Wallace asked a number of important questions, like how she has become known as “Big Gretch,” a nickname which Whitmer claims she embraces, saying “no woman wants to see ‘big’ in front of her name,” but that she’s okay with it because it “cracks” her up.

When Whitmer was asked a serious question about how she abused her authority when she placed so many unnecessary and arbitrary restrictions on MI citizens during the COVID health crisis, she did what she does best, she deflected and lied.

CNN host Chris Wallace asked the Democrat governor why she threatened citizens in her state with punitive actions for trying to buy garden seeds. Michigan’s tyrannical governor, who’s perfected the science of the “awwwww shucks” answer, responded, “We had to make some decisions that, in retrospect, don’t make a lot of sense, right? You could go to the hardware store, but we didn’t want people, you know, all congregating around the gardening supplies—It was February in Michigan—No one was planting anyway. But that being said, some of those policies I look back on and think that was maybe a little more than we needed to do.”

Gee, Big Gretch—Ya think your policies were “a little more” than what was needed in your state??

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer disputes the accuracy of data which shows Michigan's death rate during her restrictions on public gatherings was far higher than Florida, which didn't have restrictions. pic.twitter.com/0hUGiEk1mH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2023

In addition to downplaying her senseless policies, Whitmer actually lied when she said, “no one was planting in February,” because her seed ban went beyond February and into April when citizens could very well have been planting seeds.

Whitmer also tried to justify why so many more Michigan residents died of COVID compared to Florida between June 2020 and June 2021, during the period when Governor Ron DeSantis made the decision to end restrictions on public gatherings a full 10 months before Governor Whitmer.

Of course, the Democrat governor blames the statistics, which she claims may not be reliable, instead of considering the obvious reasons for the excessive number of COVID deaths in Michigan, like her decision to send COVID-positive patients into nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Governor Whitmer, a known fraud in her home state, was caught unmasked with a large group of friends in a Michigan State University bar one month before she finally lifted restrictions on public gatherings or mask mandates.

She was also caught flying to the free state of Florida on a private plane owned by a donor while citizens were being asked not to travel outside the state of Michigan.