Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles Suspended on Twitter For Posting Bible Verse

Political commentator Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire has been suspended on Twitter for posting a bible verse.

The suspension comes on the same day that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and dozens of other conservatives were suspended for posting about the “Transgender Day of Vengeance” being planned in Washington, DC, by far-left extremists.

Attn: @elonmusk, Michael Knowles was suspended for posting a Bible verse. I assume this was a mistake. Can we get his account restored asap? pic.twitter.com/xmv1pvwQLy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 29, 2023

Knowles had tweeted, “beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God; for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.'”

According to Twitter, the bible verse violated the platform’s rules against “violent speech.”

“You may not share abusive content, harass someone, or encourage other people to do so,” Twitter’s message to Knowles said.

Knowles was then instructed to either remove the offending tweet or file an appeal.

Earlier in the day, Twitter suspended Rep. Greene’s congressional account over her tweets about a “Day of Vengeance” in Washington, D.C., being advertised for March 31-April 2, by The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN).

“Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. ‘I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, ‘My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?” the group’s website states.

The event was planned and heavily promoted before a transgender shooter killed three nine-year-old children and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville on Monday.

In response, Greene tweeted her concerns about hormone treatments for people who say they are transgender.

“How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking,” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “Everyone can stop blaming guns now.”

The tweets gained national media coverage as activists and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez panned them as “transphobic.”

“It’s absolutely disgusting and she should be looking into a mirror as to why she’s defending and posing with the same weapons that are being used to kill children, teachers & educators,” AOC told The Independent.

Greene defended her tweet in a comment to the paper.

“It’s not about their identity,” she said. “It’s the questions or this is what kind of hormones are they on? What kind of medications are they taking for mental illness? What is causing this aggression in this biological female who identifies as a male for them to go in and murder children?”

After returning to the platform, Greene tweeted screenshots of the offending tweets and asked Musk, “how is it ‘violent speech’ to expose the ‘Trans Day of Vengence’ a day after a mass murder committed by a transgender shooter? And to call on the DOJ to investigate it?”

After 3000 RTs of this tweet, my account was suspended AGAIN. Why is Twitter whitewashing the “Trans Day of Vengeance,” @elonmusk? A day after a mass murder of children by a trans shooter? The people need to know about the threat they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!… pic.twitter.com/Vu1zct1JdS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 28, 2023

That tweet prompted a second suspension, and she was again forced to delete the tweet to Musk to regain access to her account.

Twitter said that they were removing all promotion of the “Day of Vengeance” as it is not implying a “peaceful protest.”

Correct. We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. “Vengeance” does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) March 28, 2023

"We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster," Ella G. Irwin, vice president of trust and safety at Twitter, posted Tuesday. "We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. 'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok."

Redstate’s Editor-at-Large, Ben Kew, was also locked out of his account for posting the image.