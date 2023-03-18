Costco and Trader Joe’s Recalling Frozen Fruit Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

Costco and Trader Joe’s are recalling certain frozen fruit over a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The impacted fruit is sold by the Scenic Fruit Company, which provides frozen organic strawberries sold under the Kirkland Signature brand.

Impacted products include frozen organic strawberries sold under the Kirkland Signature brand at Costco, as well as Trader Joe’s frozen “Organic Tropical Fruit Blend.”

Other stores also carry the fruit, including Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets.

NBC News reports, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three hepatitis A cases, with two more suspected, among people in Washington who reported eating the frozen strawberries. Two of those patients required hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported.”

According to the US Food and Drug Administration’s recall notice, “Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.”

“Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem,” the notice continued. “All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

NBC reports that Scenic Fruit Company said that it “has paused production and distribution of the products in question while it investigates the issue alongside the FDA.”

In a statement posted on its website, Trader Joe’s said that “no illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.”