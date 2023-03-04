China-Endorsed WHO Demands US Officials Release Proof COVID was Leaked from Wuhan Lab

For years now The Gateway Pundit has reported on the laboratory origins of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan China. We have published dozens of reports on the laboratory origins of the coronavirus pandemic. We even reported on why China purposely the virus.

It was clear from the beginning that the virus came from labs in Wuhan.

Big Tech punished The Gateway Pundit and others for reporting on this topic.

The Gateway Pundit even reported on Fauci’s funding of the Wuhan labs in their gain-of-function research back in 2020.

This week FBI Director Chris Wray, a notorious liar, finally admitted the virus came from a China lab.

This was after the FBI and US intel community lied to the American public back in 2021 and said we will never know the origins of the virus.

Now the World Health Organization wants to see the proof.

The China-endorsed WHO continues to carry water for the CCP.

Russia Today reported:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the US, and other countries, to release intelligence on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, cautioning against unsubstantiated speculations and “politicization” of the issue. The move comes after Washington claimed the pathogen “likely” leaked from a Chinese laboratory. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke at length about the need to identify the ultimate starting point for the global health crisis during a media briefing on Friday, calling it a “scientific” and “moral imperative.” “If any country has information about the origins of the pandemic, it’s essential for that information to be shared with WHO and the international scientific community,” he said, noting he had been in touch with Chinese officials on the matter as recently as a few weeks ago. The agency’s Covid-19 technical lead – Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist – also stated that the WHO had reached out to Washington’s embassy in Switzerland for more information on Covid’s origins, after FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed the virus “most likely” escaped from a Chinese lab in comments to Fox earlier this week, citing a bureau assessment that has not been made public. “It remains vital that that information is shared,” she said, adding that the US has so far not offered access to its data.

Here’s a starting place for the WHO.