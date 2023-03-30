Can’t Make This Up: Fascist Democrats Attempt to Strike Testimony from US Senator Schmitt and AG Jeff Landry from Record – During Hearing on GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP!

As reported earlier, The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The hearing examined and discussed the ongoing Missouri v. Biden case challenging the administration’s violation of the First Amendment by directing social media companies to censor and suppress Americans’ free speech.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is the lead plaintiff in the case against the Biden administration’s extensive censorship industrial complex.

This morning Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Attorney John Sauer testified before Jim Jordan’s Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government committee, along with pro-censorship law professor Matthew Seligman from Stanford.

During the “hearing on censorship,” the Democrats attempted to strike testimony from two of the GOP witnesses.

Jim Jordan spoke about this earlier.

During the testimony today, Democrat Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett (D) got up from her chair at a House committee hearing on Thursday, stormed over to Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and threw a letter in his face. Rep. Johnson had just given the letter to her a moment before in an effort to assuage her objections to the letter being entered into the record.

The hearing turned contentious after two witnesses, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) were excused by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) after they read their opening statements–but before Democrats could question them.

Of course, Democrats wanted to censure their statements after they left the room.

And then the top Democrat got unruly and threw a document at Rep. Mike Johnson.

America is beginning to look more and more like Castro’s Cuba by the day.