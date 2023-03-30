Unhinged Democrat Throws Letter Back in Face of GOP Congressman at Hearing, “Do not try to mansplain me”

Angry Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett (D) got up from her chair at a House committee hearing on Thursday, stormed over to Rep. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and threw a letter in his face that he had just given to her a moment before in an effort to assuage her objections to the letter being entered into the record. The hearing had turned contentious after two witnesses, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) were excused by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) after they read their opening statements–but before Democrats could question them.

During the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing chaired by Jordan, Johnson asked unanimous consent to enter into the record a letter from Landry after he had been excused from the hearing. Plaskett complained she was not able to examine Landry about the letter.

Jordan: “Without objection, so entered.”

Plaskett: “Another thing we can’t examine cuz he’s not here.”

Jordan: “No, you can examine it. It’s a document. He’s gonna enter it into the record.”

Plaskett: “No, examine him for what he wrote and the intent behind what he said. Okay.”

Jordan: “Well, I would, I would just point out unanimous consents are for documents and we got the document right here. He handed it to you.”

It was during that back-and-forth that Johnson got up and walked over to Plaskett and calmly set the letter down between her and Jordan. Plaskett flipped out and stormed after Johnson, throwing the letter in his face after he sat back down. Plaskett shot her mouth off at Johnson as she returned to her chair.

Later Plaskett posted, “Message to @HouseGOP —Do not try to mansplain me.. #PeopleOverPolitics”

Earlier video of Democrats upset with Jordan over his excusing the two witnesses: