UPDATE: Two US Citizens Dead After Being Abducted in Matamoros, Mexico

.

Two Americans have died after being abducted in Mexico according to Tamaulipas governor Américo Villarreal.

One of the surviving two Americans was wounded and the other was not.

Here is the announcement:

El Gobernador de Tamaulipas confirma que los cuatro estadounidenses secuestrados el viernes en Matamoros ya fueron ubicados. Entre ellos dos muertos y uno herido. pic.twitter.com/8SU9ZSsBlq — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) March 7, 2023

Tweet Translation:

The Governor of Tamaulipas confirms that the four Americans kidnapped on Friday in Matamoros have already been located. Among them two dead and one wounded.

As previously reported, four American citizens were assaulted, shot at, and kidnapped after crossing the border into Matamoros, Mexico on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men, according to the FBI.

A relative of one of the Americans said Monday that they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from doctor in Matamoros.

Matamoros is located directly across the U.S.-Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas.

Tamaulipas, the Mexican state Matamoros is located in, is so notorious for drug cartel gangs, armed robbery, and violence that the State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for American citizens.

Here’s the warning:

“Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”

The FBI previously said that it was working with other federal agencies and law enforcement authorities in Mexico to investigate the kidnapping and bring the Americans home safely.

Developing…