Four US Citizens Missing After Being Assaulted, Shot at, and Kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four American citizens were assaulted, shot at, and kidnapped after crossing the border into Matamoros, Mexico on Friday, according to the FBI.

They have been missing since Friday, March 3.

The FBI released this statement:

On March 03, 2023, four Americans crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.

Matamoros is located directly across the U.S.-Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas.

Tamaulipas, the Mexican state Matamoros is located in, is so notorious for drug cartel gangs, armed robbery, and violence that the State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for American citizens.

The warning from the State Department states as follows:

“Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”

The FBI is hoping the public can help find the Americans and identify the individuals responsible for the kidnapping. The agency has announced a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of the perpetrators involved.

The FBI further elaborated that it is working with other federal agencies and law enforcement authorities in Mexico to investigate the kidnapping and bring the Americans home safely.

People who have information regarding the horrifying incident are encouraged to call the FBI’s San Antonio Division or submit an online tip.