BREAKING: Trump Expected to Surrender to Manhattan DA’s Office Early Next Week

President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to the Manhattan DA’s office early next week, according to a new report.

News of Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury broke on Thursday, despite previous reports that the grand jury hearing evidence against him was taking a month-long break.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News that the former president would go to New York to turn himself in, but did not specify what day it will be happening.

“Two sources familiar with the situation also told NBC News that Trump’s attorneys are already in touch with prosecutors and expect him to be arraigned next week,” the outlet reported.

Trump will have his mug shot taken and be fingerprinted, according to reports.

Tacopina has promised to fight the “political prosecution” in court.

Trump is now the first former president to be criminally charged in history.

The indictment stems from Trump allegedly falsifying business records concerning a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006. Trump has denied the encounter or that the payments violated campaign finance law.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison. In July 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

However, Bragg, whose campaign was funded by billionaire far-left extremist donor George Soros, has opted to revive the case to bring charges against the former president.