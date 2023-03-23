BIG DEVELOPMENT: President Trump Republishes Stormy Daniels 2018 Letter Denying Ever Having a Relationship with Donald Trump

President Trump republished a 2018 letter moments ago on Truth social showing Stormy Daniels denying every having had a relationship with citizen Trump.
This is huge.
The letter was published by TMZ in January 2018.
Here is the letter:
President Trump has said for years that the entire thing was a lie. Now he somehow obtained a letter from Stormy Daniels showing her signature and stating that she never had a relationship with Donald Trump.
Benny Johnson remarked on this yesterday:
https://t.co/yx5CgFXE6t pic.twitter.com/SO7glyon6z
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2023