BREAKING: President Trump Calls for an End to ERIC Voter Registration System

President Trump is asking that all GOP Governors get rid of the ERIC Voting System.

Moments ago, The Gateway Pundit reported that today, three states opted out of the ERIC Voting System platform. This is due to the work of many indiviuals and grassroots activists and the courage of elected officials to get rid of the controversial system.

Missouri, Florida and West Virginia announced today that they are pulling out of ERIC.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the ERIC Systems in a series of articles and follow-up reports for over a year now.

These articles have gone viral and are being passed on to state officials.

And our message is resonating. Since our original reporting, thousands of grassroots activists have called their Secretary of State’s office and demanded they look into the ERIC system.

President Trump shared a Truth moments ago urging all Republican Governors to get rid of the Soros-backed ERIC voting system.

Here is President Trump’s Truth.

President Trump correctly says this is a fool’s game for Republicans to use this system that pumps up voter rolls for Democrats.