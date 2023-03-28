NEW: Katie Hobbs Expected to Veto GOP Bill Eliminating Food Tax as Inflation, Gas Prices Rapidly Rise – Previously Said She Would “Certainly” Work With Republicans While Campaigning

Last week, the Arizona House passed Senate Bill 1063, sponsored by State Senator Sonny Borrelli, which will prohibit cities, towns, or other taxing jurisdictions from levying sales tax on groceries.

Not a single Democrat voted for this measure to help Arizona families experiencing historic inflation in some of the Country’s hardest-hit cities.

Removing the grocery tax would save hundreds of dollars per family. All the Democrats voted NO because they stated saving a family pennies would mean nothing. Proud to stand with my Republicans to remove the tax on groceries. 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/tHPuvQAf7t — Rep. Leo Biasiucci (@Leo4AzHouse) March 22, 2023

The bill was transmitted to Katie Hobbs’ office on March 23, and, based on her history since her installation, many expect her to veto the food tax elimination sponsored and passed by Republican lawmakers.

As of 3/28/23, Arizona’s average gas price is 80 cents higher per gallon than the national average at $4.236 per gallon, up from $4.194 four days ago. Maricopa County averages $4.564 per gallon, up from $4.526 four days ago. The price has consistently risen since last month. According to Forbes and Wallethub, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale is tied at #2 for cities with the highest inflation as of March 14, 2023.

However, Katie Hobbs is more focused on passing meaningless legislation that will not help Arizonans. As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Hobbs signed her ninth Executive Order titled “Prohibiting Race-Based Hair Discrimination,” as inflation runs rampant and the southern border remains wide open.

Hobbs previously vetoed Senate Bill 1184, which would have ended rental taxes on residential property.

State Rep. Leo Biasiucci indicated that the food tax elimination will likely be vetoed and responded to a tweet in which Katie Hobbs called for a ban on sales tax for tampons, asking, “Why is she OK removing the tax on tampons & diapers but not on Food and Rent?!?!?”

Gov. Hobbs Will Veto Another Bill That Helps Struggling Arizona Families During Record Inflation! ❌️ Eliminate Rental Tax : VETO! ❌️ Eliminate Food Tax : VETO! 👇 Why is she OK removing the tax on tampons & diapers but not on Food and Rent?!?!? 🤯 https://t.co/vCsithpSJE — Rep. Leo Biasiucci (@Leo4AzHouse) March 27, 2023

This is further confirmed by leftwing AZ Central. AZ Central reported, “The Republicans’ plan to repeal the food tax isn’t really about helping struggling families. It’s about sticking it to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who will almost surely veto the bill.”

Kari Lake War Room tweeted, “signing this bill is a no-brainer. Unfortunately so is @KatieHobbs.”

Signing this bill is a no-brainer. Unfortunately so is @katiehobbs. https://t.co/ND4GVhVVWi — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 26, 2023

Katie Hobbs previously said she would “certainly” work with Republicans in the legislature to pass a “complete ban of the food tax.”

“I’m not going to say no to anything if there’s a way to provide relief for Arizonans,” said Hobbs in an interview with Arizona PBS after she refused to debate Kari Lake, and Lake soared in the polls.

Seems like a no-brainer to sign this bill, especially since @KatieHobbs told @TedAtPBS of repealing the food tax 3 months ago: "I'm not going to say no to anything if there's a way to provide relief for Arizonans."@AZHouseGOP @AZSenateGOP #AZGov #AZLeghttps://t.co/RDhlsCndKB pic.twitter.com/bQDBM3Oa4K — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) March 23, 2023

Katie Hobbs continues to make it clear that her priorities are not Arizona first.