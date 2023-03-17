BREAKING: Hunter Biden Sues Computer Repairman John Paul Mac Isaac – Risks Putting All His Sexcapades and Corrupt Foreign Business Deals in the Spotlight Again

Hunter Biden is suing computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, the man who unfortunately was there when Hunter needed help.

John Paul Mac Isaac’s life changed in April 2019 when Hunter Biden stopped by Mac Isaac’s shop with three MacBook Pro laptops with water damage. One was destroyed beyond repair and he gave that back to Hunter. The other required a keyboard that he loaned to Hunter. He never got that keyboard back. The third laptop Hunter left with Mac Isaac to fix.

Hunter left the laptop with Mac Isaac to copy its contents and create a backup. Mac Isaac eventually was able to copy the contents but only by copying small amounts of data because the laptop was so water damaged it kept shutting off.

This was the task that Mac Isaac was asked to complete. Hunter Biden provided Mac Isaac his laptop to perform this task. If this isn’t providing consent what is?

When Hunter left his laptop with Mac Isaac to perform the task of copying the data from the laptop to the hard drive provided by Hunter, he signed a contract.

This was a standard contract that Mac Isaac and any functioning store owner would ask his customers to sign before performing work.

Mac Isaac shared with us previously:

I started doing the paper work before he left the shop, before I triaged the three machines. So the paperwork said recover data from three laptops. It also said after 90 days those laptops become my property.

The fact is Hunter Biden signed a contract that said that if he didn’t come back and obtain his laptop or the recovered data after a certain period of time, Hunter would forfeit the laptop and its contents.

Despite numerous calls to Hunter to get him to come to pick up the laptop and the flash drive with the contents, Hunter never responded and never picked up these items.

Thankfully for America, John Paul Mac Isaac was the computer repairman who Hunter chose to repair Hunter’s laptops.

The rest is history. We sat down to discuss these events with Mac Isaac in July 2022.

Watch the video below with John Paul Mac Isaac where he describes the entire storyline behind his encounter with Hunter Biden:

You can read about the entire story in John Paul Mac Isaac’s book – American Injustice.

Hunter never paid John Paul Mac Isaac for his work.

Today Hunter Biden sued John Paul Mac Isaac.

The New York Post writes:

As President Biden weighs a re-election bid at age 80, his long-troubled son Hunter has all but guaranteed the commander-in-chief will be bringing plenty of baggage on the campaign trail. Hunter Biden on Friday escalated his legal war with the former computer repair shop owner who came into possession of his now-infamous laptop, with a countersuit that claims his privacy was invaded — and which threatens to put all his sordid drug binging, sexcapades and shady foreign business deals right back into the spotlight. Trending: Historic Upset in Netherlands as Farmer’s Movement Trumps Ruling WEF RINOs In the countersuit, filed in US District Court in Delaware first thing Friday, the first son alleged John Paul Mac Isaac had no legal right to copy and disseminate the contents of the laptop that was abandoned at his Delaware store in 2019. The 42-page filing, which was lodged in response to a long-running defamation suit filed by Mac Isaac against Hunter and others, also accuses the repair shop owner of helping to distribute the laptop’s contents for political gain just weeks before the 2020 election.

TGP reached out to John Paul Mac Isaac and he was unable to share anything at this time but he did say to let everyone know how much he appreciates your prayers.

God Bless John Paul Mac Isaac.