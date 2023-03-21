BREAKING: Bomb Threat Called In to Lower Manhattan Court Where Trump Hearing is Being Held

A bomb threat was reportedly called into a lower Manhattan court where a judge was about to begin a hearing on the $250 million lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump.

The 9-1-1 call led to the court being temporarily closed and searched by authorities.

Bloomberg News reports, “the building, featured in the opening footage of Law and Order, is where state civil cases are heard. James sued Trump, his company and three of his children in September for allegedly inflating the value of his real estate company’s assets.”

“The New York Police Department said in a statement it had an increased uniformed presence throughout the city and stressed that “there are currently no credible threats” to New York, but that it remained ready to respond to protests and counterprotests,” the report continued.

The report states that once the building was cleared, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the James case, dryly noted, “As if this case wasn’t interesting enough.”

According to a report from ABC 7, there were other bomb threats throughout the area — all deemed unfounded.

“As the NYPD braces for potential unrest, the department and other NYC agencies received numerous bomb threats in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning — and not just at the courthouses. All were determined to be unfounded,” the report said.

All eyes have been on New York City this week as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is said to be preparing an indictment against Trump over an alleged “hush money” payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In July 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

If he is arrested, Trump has called for demonstrations, posting to Truth Social that we need to “protest! Take our nation back!”

The NYPD has issued a statement urging any protesters to come unarmed.

“The NYPD continues to work with our federal, state and local partners to keep New Yorkers safe. While you will see an increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs, there are currently no credible threats to New York City. The department remains ready and available to respond to protest and counter protests and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights. We will never tolerate violence or property damage. As a general reminder, firearm permit holders may not carry firearms at First Amendment gatherings, courthouses, government buildings, and other legally-designated sensitive locations, as this is unlawful under New York State Law, except for certain law enforcement personnel. There are millions of sets of eyes and ears in New York City. If you see something, say something by calling 9-1-1 or 1-888-NYC-SAFE.”

If Trump is charged, he will be the first former president in US history to ever be arrested after leaving office. He is also the current leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.